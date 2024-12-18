I have been a registered Democrat since 1995, the year I turned 18. Now, 29 years later, for the first time ever I have seriously been considering changing my party registration. Why? Because since Donald Trump won the Democratic Party appears to have little to no interest in fighting for the things it purports to stand for.

I fully understand that Trump legally won the election and he swept the key swing states needed to secure all of the votes for the Electoral College. I’m not calling on Democrats to storm the Capitol or break the law or even hold up the certification process. But it has been a gut punch to see how quickly the party that campaigned on “When we fight, we win” has raced at breakneck speed to surrender and capitulate.

The problem starts at the very top, with President Biden. Under the Constitution, Biden is required to leave his office on January 20. That’s it. He is not required to crack jokes with the incoming party, gladhand with an open racist, or pose for photographs and video with a man who spent nearly a decade alleging that the first Black president was illegally occupying the presidency as a foreign usurper. But Biden did all of that anyway, welcoming Trump into the White House because the only thing Democrats seem to really believe in is norms and tradition.

Biden won the White House saying, rightfully, that this was a “battle for the soul” of the nation. He was victorious in the first fight, in 2020, but when his party and Vice President Harris faltered this year, he lead the cave-in. Unfortunately, Biden has not been alone and this isn’t just about his unfortunate decades-long addiction to an era of bipartisanship that never existed.

Elected leaders ranging from Reps. Ro Khanna and Jared Moskowitz, to senators like John Fetterman and Richard Blumenthal, have lavished praise on the crooked billionaires and malcontents that now set poised to feast on the entrails of the United States. Even Bernie Sanders seems dazed and confused, buying into Elon Musk’s nonsense to some extent about “cutting” government. Trump hasn’t even been inaugurated yet and much of official Washington seems prepped to crown him king.

Then there are figures like Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who always seems to be reading from a Powerpoint presentation on how to appeal to a mythical focus group, making bloodless and passion-deprived statements from the podium in the Capitol and via his social media account. Jeffries seems to believe that not offending anyone and not actually saying anything can inspire support and devotion. He is wrong.

Meanwhile, the few Democrats who seem to have actually paid attention to what the party has claimed to stand for are being ignored or squashed by the old guard of the party, led by Reps. Nancy Pelosi and Jim Clyburn. The party didn’t even seriously consider the notion of giving Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a shot at being the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, despite the fact that her presence on that committee has been a constant highlight over the years. No, these Democrats would rather wrap their fingers around the precious bits of power they have left instead of setting up the party for the future.

Trump is going to be a disaster of epic proportions. He is going to put in place cronies and policies that will undermine the great American experiment. He will bring shame and dishonor to the freedom that men and women have sacrificed their lives for, both on foreign shores but also right here in our cities and towns, fighting for rights and respect. He needs to be opposed, defeated, humiliated and constantly countered.

The party establishment, from President Biden on down, has shown absolutely no interest in even considering this task — let alone offering up rhetoric and resilience that the country needs at a time of crisis. They have abandoned us, but they sure as hell want money from us to keep the consultants fat and happy and the party coffers filled so they can waste it again and again.

I like to think of myself as a realistic optimist. Someone who believes in a better day but without being blinded to the very real obstacles in the way. I do not give up easily and I still have not given up. But as far as the politics of this country goes, I think we are at a worse point than the last time we saw this level of Democratic surrender — back in 2001 as George W. Bush stood on the skulls of those dead in the 9/11 attacks, prepping his path to war in Iraq and reelection in America.

The right is doing what it has always done: Reflecting the worst of America with a banality of evil in the mold of tyranny and fascism. Unfortunately for us all they are effectively without opposition as they drag us down with them.

The Democrats are in surrender mode and we will pay the price for their cowardice.

Oliver

