For the second time in eight months of his presidency, Donald Trump has deployed federal military force to subdue a city with a large Black population currently led by a Black woman. Los Angeles is led by Mayor Karen Bass and Washington, D.C. is led by Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Trump is a racist.

Trump is a racist who cannot help himself from immediately attacking any woman of color voicing dissent as having a “low I.Q.” He has said it about Reps. Ilhan Omar, Jasmine Crockett, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, among others. To Trump, Blacks are subhuman, suitable only to be lawn jockey yes men who prance for amusement, like Herschel Walker or Ben Carson.

In the Trump world view – and his supporters echo this like the cultists they are – Black people cannot lead. They certainly can’t be President of the United States, as the nearly two decade long ongoing right-wing shitfest over Barack Obama has shown us. And a Black woman? Even worse.

That is why the military incursions of D.C. and L.A. are so easy for Trump to sign off on. Trump has the point of view of the slave master, who believes that the Black bucks have to be broken and brought to heel. To him and his propaganda allies at outlets like Fox News, these cities have no real legitimacy. They have too many minorities and vote for too many Democrats to be “real.” So they must be broken.

To Trump’s “credit,” none of this is being done in private. Unlike his similarly minded ideological allies like George W. Bush and John McCain, Trump puts up no pretense while pushing his bigotry in the back room of the country club. It’s right on the front page. They all think like this, its just that Trump says it out loud and in front of the microphones because he’s an egotist who has only been rewarded for being openly a piece of shit.

Yet despite the clarity of his actions and rhetoric, it’s almost impossible to see what he is up to being clearly described. Instead, the mainstream media hides under euphemism, arguing that he just wants to be a mayor or that his brazen lies about crimes in the cities (which have gone down) are merely “at odds” with objective data.

Adding to the media gaslighting, his political opposition is at their usual default level of “tepid” at best. Here’s what Hakeem Jeffries, the House leader of the Democratic Party – who also happens to be a Black man – had to say: “Violent crime in Washington, D.C. is at a thirty-year low. Donald Trump has no basis to take over the local police department. And zero credibility on the issue of law and order. Get lost.”

Oh, okay. You showed him boss.

I don’t think there’s a magic “make Trump stop” button but the weakness in merely describing his brutal racism is on full display every day of his godforsaken presidency.

We are backsliding from a nation that just seventeen years ago finally elected its first Black leader. We’ve gone from the Obamas in the White House to Black cities under assault. This merits far more than mealy-mouthed weak responses, but there is nothing on the horizon that looks like it even knows what a pulse is.

Black America is under assault by a serial predator, and nothing is stopping him or even seriously rebuking his behavior and rhetoric.

