Well, this is fucking awful.

After he won in 2016 this was always a possibility but that doesn’t lessen the impact of just how terrible it is that America has once again elected a racist dullard to lead us.

The result of the 2024 election is another victory for oppression over freedom, ignorance over knowledge and ultimately hate over love.

We have been here before, not just in 2016 but for the entirety of this country’s existence, and throughout humanity’s time on Earth. I certainly cannot argue from the depth of despair that good will ultimately triumph over evil – and it is most assuredly evil – but good cannot just give up the ghost either.

This result shakes the foundations of a lot of things that we thought we knew. We thought that decency could triumph over indecency, that competence could outrun clear bungling and disorganization, that common sense would win the race over nonsense. In this instance, that was all wrong.

So what do we have to do now?

Ultimately there will be time for debates and fights and internal battles over what went wrong – the tactics, the language, the seemingly infinite paths taken and not taken. But what inarguably has to come out of this is very clear to me.

We have to hold on to the principles that we believe in. Surrounded by bigotry and hatred the worst thing we can do is to start believing that the monsters are right or that we don’t have the moral high ground. We do.

The easy path would consist of throwing out the core values we have and retreating. “Maybe they’re right about wokeness? Maybe they’re right about gender roles? Maybe they’re right about sexual orientation? Maybe they have some kind of point about the role race plays in day to day life?”

The fuck they are. They are just wrong. All of us are created equal and all have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. They are just wrong and we cannot give them an inch.

I always lean into this quote from Dr. King’s speech from the March on Washington, not the “I have a dream” piece but this passage about what the Founders said compared to what America really was:

In a sense we've come to our nation's capital to cash a check. When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the "unalienable Rights" of "Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note, insofar as her citizens of color are concerned. Instead of honoring this sacred obligation, America has given the Negro people a bad check, a check which has come back marked "insufficient funds." But we refuse to believe that the bank of justice is bankrupt. We refuse to believe that there are insufficient funds in the great vaults of opportunity of this nation. And so, we've come to cash this check, a check that will give us upon demand the riches of freedom and the security of justice.

When he made that speech, victory was not assured. Through the lens of history he looks prescient, but at the moment, the forces of darkness still controlled the levers of power.

Ultimately, we are in the right. We know, because we have morality, truth, and justice on our side. Their victories are painful, bloody, and a step backwards for humanity. But no matter what power they may wield or what they and their complicit media lapdogs may scream: They’re just wrong.

We have to fight them on every front and never compromise on the core values that tell us to love and respect on another and to reach out to help our fellow man and woman.

It sucks, and things are going to be bad. We have to stay true to who we are no matter what and push back against the darkness.

