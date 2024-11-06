Oliver Willis Explains is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Following the unfortunate result of the 2024 election, it is more clear than ever that the mainstream media is not to be trusted. This is a list of liberal/progressive/alternative media outlets based on this thread. Please read them, like their content, and most importantly — share it with your network, no matter how small.
If you have suggestions/additions please add them in the comments.
Daily Kos
Media Matters for America
OptOut News
The Nation
Raw Story
Crooks & Liars
Crooked Media
Truthout
SiriusXM Progress
Talking Points Memo
Zeteo
The Majority Report
Popular Information
Public Notice
Mother Jones
The Barbed Wire
Heartland Signal
Defector
ProPublica
The New Republic
The Guardian
The American Prospect
404 Media
Common Dreams
Wonkette
The Intercept
Lever News
Wonkette
https://www.propublica.org