Donald Trump is the reason Roe vs. Wade fell. There is no way around this fact. He appointed three of the five Supreme Court justices who voted in the majority in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are all on the Supreme Court because the conservative movement positioned them to roll back abortion rights. Their joint mission was a massive success and a nightmare for America.

The public has rejected this extremism, from coast to coast, in red states and blue states. Trump understands audience feedback like he understands little else, and he is trying to keep away from the blowback. The mainstream media is giving him able assistance in this by presenting his abortion about-face as if it has no context.

The New York Times: “Trump Says Abortion Law Should Be Left to the States”

Associated Press: “Trump declines to endorse a national abortion ban and says it should be left to the states”

ABC News: “Trump says abortion should be a states' rights issue, Republicans 'must also win elections'”

NBC News: “Trump says abortion restrictions should be left to states, dodging a national ban”

This is utter garbage, but it is at just about the right level of complicity we have come to expect from the mainstream media. It is as if a serial killer like Jeffrey Dahmer or Ted Bundy made a statement opposing murder, and the media ignored the piles of bodies they racked up.

Laid bare here is the media’s habit of cleaning up for Trump, presenting an image of a malevolent force in America that bares little resemblance to the man and the movement behind him. Trump is no idle observer of the strife now occurring in America under Republican efforts to restrict abortion. He is the architect.

It is his personal handiwork forcing women in the middle of life-threatening pregnancies to escape under the cover of night to seek medical care. It is because of Trump why children who are the victims of rape and incest are being subjected to outright bans or layers of inquiry and scrutiny that force them to relive their assaults all over again.

The Republican Party has crusaded for decades to ban abortion, and it was Trump who delivered on this dream that figures like Reagan and both Bushes built.

The media isn’t making a mistake here. They aren’t naïve babes in the woods who just don’t understand how to cover this topic and Trump’s role in it. Nobody is this repetitively ignorant. This is on purpose.

Joe Biden (and before him Barack Obama) in the White House is snooze-ville for this lot. They can’t sell salacious books and tell-alls and not enough people click on headlines along the lines of “President is competent, gets bridges built and prescription drug costs cut.” With Trump in the White House book contracts for figures like the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and ABC News’ Jonathan Karl aren’t signed (Karl has written three Trump books. Three!)

The incentive is as clear as day. To get Trump back in power, the edges must be sanded off. The press clearly understands that Trump’s role in the abortion rollbacks is key, and that voters hate it. So in an informal joint operation, Trump is lying about where he stands and the press pumps out the lie.

This is where we stand at the moment: Millions of lives are under fire because of Trump’s past work on abortion, and millions more will suffer if he and his fellow Republicans regain their majorities in the federal government.

Republicans want this to happen, and the mainstream media is helping them.

— Oliver

