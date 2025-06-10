Oliver Willis Explains

Oliver Willis Explains

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Blue Loon's avatar
Blue Loon
Jun 10

Thank you for this, Oliver!!! Last night, I was at a meeting where this very question was asked: is the immigration crackdown in Los Angeles designed to be a distraction from Trump's Big Bill? And I wanted to scream. Fortunately, the people in charge of the meeting agreed with you. We can fight a multi-front war. And we need Dem leaders who want to fight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Ellen Morrison's avatar
Ellen Morrison
Jun 10

Yes.

If everything is a "distraction" , then it's

"1,2,3, what are we fighting for?"

We are fighting, or should be, a movement that is free to cause these "distractions" every hour every day. Don't be fooled, the chaos is the point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Oliver Willis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture