My name is Oliver Willis and here I will regularly offer up commentary on the media, politics and other topics, ideally without making too much of a fool of myself.

At the very least I will include at least one exclusive picture of my miniature dachshund, Kal-El, with each post.

My background is that I was one of the first political bloggers in the world, launching my site OliverWillis.com around 2000. I was part of the first group of bloggers to interview a president, Barack Obama, in 2010.

I was part of the team that launched Media Matters for America, where I spent 13 years reporting on conservative misinformation in the media. I am a senior writer for the American Independent, a progressive news outlet.

The views expressed here are mine, and mine alone and not any of my employers’.

