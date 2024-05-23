In 1994, the heads of the major tobacco companies generated headlines around the globe when they jointly claimed that nicotine was not an addictive substance. This absurd allegation was made long past the point where science had conclusively proven otherwise and hundreds of thousands — perhaps even millions — had contracted cancer and died through the abuse of tobacco products. This moment of reality smashing into bald-faced corporate lies happened at the U.S. Capitol, at a congressional hearing.

Here’s a transcript of what happened:

REP. RON WYDEN: Let me begin my questioning on whether or not nicotine is addictive. Let me ask you first, and I'd like to just go down the row, whether each of you believes that nicotine is not addictive. I heard virtually all of you touch on it. Yes or no, do you believe nicotine is not addictive? MR. WILLIAM CAMPBELL I believe nicotine is not addictive, yes. REP. RON WYDEN: Mr. Johnston? MR. JAMES JOHNSTON Mr. Congressman, cigarettes and nicotine clearly do not meet the classic definition of addiction. There is no intoxication. REP. RON WYDEN: We'll take that as a "no." Again, time is short. I think that each of you believe that nicotine is not addictive. We would just like to have this for the record. MR. JOSEPH TADDEO I don't believe that nicotine or our products are addictive. MR. ANDREW TISCH I believe that nicotine is not addictive. MR. EDWARD HORRIGAN I believe that nicotine is not addictive. MR. THOMAS SANDEFUR I believe that nicotine is not addictive. MR. DONALD JOHNSTON And I, too, believe that nicotine is not addictive.

These men were the heads of Philip Morris, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, U.S. Tobacco Company, Lorillard Tobacco Company, Liggett Group, Brown and Williamson Tobacco and the American Tobacco Company.

Now this moment didn’t produce any blockbuster legislation. It didn’t lead to nicotine being banned or cigarettes being outlawed. But what it did is provide the public at large with a very real and deserved target for their scorn, and it set the table for later financial judgements against the tobacco industry and pushed the industry to change many of its marketing practices and actions (like targeting kids with Joe Camel merch).

It didn’t necessarily stop the tobacco industry from totally profiting from addiction, but it provided an accountability moment, with the people who the public voted into office holding corporate power responsible for the pain they had inflicted on the public at large.

Holding hearings is one of the most basic jobs of the Congress and it isn’t always about getting laws on the books. It is one of the few ways that we, the public, truly have of making the powerful answer for their actions.

And of course, congressional hearings can and have been weaponized for political purposes.

Republicans didn’t actually care about the dead at Benghazi. But they cared desperately about bloodying Hillary Clinton’s nose ahead of her expected presidential run. So they brought her before the committees investigating Benghazi in something of a show trial, largely meant to trip her up and generate content meant to be repeated ad nauseum on Fox News and in the wider mainstream media. I would argue that substantively, Clinton easily held her own, fending off the allegations that she and President Barack Obama were negligent in the attack on the U.S. consulate. But the bottom line is the GOP used their congressional power and the attention that hearings attract for their political needs.

This is all mostly to say that the kneejerk Democratic response — from party leaders and, unfortunately, from some of the party’s most ardent supporters — that hearings are useless unless you have the votes for further action, is really stupid.

Obviously the votes aren’t there to remove Justice Sam Alito from his position for expressing sympathy with the January 6 insurrection. And the votes aren’t there to remove Justice Clarence Thomas for openly taking bribes in exchange for his judicial decisions.

But the Senate, under a Democratic majority, has the power to hold hearings about these issues. If Justices Thomas or Alito refuse to appear, this presents another opportunity to point out how they are avoiding constitutional scrutiny for their actions against the public trust. It is an opportunity for accountability, and that is far too rare in American politics.

But it isn’t just about the court. For instance, Elon Musk rakes in millions in taxpayer payments through SpaceX’s contracts with the federal government. At the same time, Musk has openly embraced and promoted bigoted notions attacking black people, women, transgender people, Latinos and others. I would argue that at a very minimum his federal contracts should be reviewed, and that a congressional hearing into the matter should be convened and that he should probably be called in to testify and held publicly accountable.

What happens after a hearing? Who knows? It could lead to legislation, a sea change in public opinion, increased public awareness of an issue and the players involved, or nothing at all. But at the very least, the opportunity should not be squandered because the precise end goal cannot be determined.

The public deserves that the power it has invested in its leaders be used, and not hoarded and put away in a cabinet, calcifying and rotting while the people and institutions who collectively abuse us continue to be allowed to run around with reckless abandon.

We should demand whatever measure of accountability we can muster, no matter how small. And we have to quit making excuses for the people who won’t do the jobs we hired them for.

