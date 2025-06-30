Oliver Willis Explains

Dziadzio
5d

Yes, the shift of the Overton window to the right has been the project of movement conservatives for 50 years.

It’s time to name those responsible.

Frank Luntz, waterboy for the Republican Party.

In the media, he’s called a “Republican pollster“. In reality, he has made a 40 year career out of conducting focus groups to develop right wing talking points. Those of us old enough may remember “death tax“.

Shame on him

Rosalind S Paaswell
5d

As a forever FDR Democrat I agree 100%.

