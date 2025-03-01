More than anything in the world, Donald Trump loves to slap his name on top of a product. There is an endless line of bankrupt casinos, failed steaks, kaput airlines, and a shuttered scamtastic fraud “university” bearing his name.

But the biggest product that he can now slap his cheap looking gold-plated moniker in front of is – unlike most of his life – purely his own doing: The end of America.

Watching Trump’s orchestrated screaming session targeting Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the most disgusting presidential act I have seen in my life since George W. Bush lied us into the Iraq War. This sneering fucking clown of an American “president,” howling at a leader who has witnessed Vladimir Putin violate his nation’s sovereignty and bomb its civilian population was as appalling as it gets.

It would have been bad enough if Trump was just the racist drunk at the end of a bar, but he did what he did purportedly speaking for the American people. Well, I can say plainly: Donald Trump can fuck all the way off.

He is an incurious retrograde bastard who isn’t fit to lick the pavement on Pennsylvania Avenue, let alone occupy our White House. Trump is a common thug, owned by Putin and a weapon targeted at hard-fought civil rights. Trump is an abomination, and he is bringing about the end of a nation I love dearly.

America is far from perfect and our flaws too numerous to mention. But the point of America, as Dr. Martin Luther King repeatedly said, was to continue striving towards the lofty picture painted by the founders. King noted that the slave-holding founders called for “freedom” from British tyranny and that it was the job of the civil rights movement to take that cynical rhetoric and translate it into concrete reality.

Trump trashes those ideals every day he is in office. Trump fights against rights and equality and accelerates corruption, bigotry and hate. Every facet of the government that he touches is now tainted, a weapon used to advance his sinister destructive goals.

The man and the Republican Party acting at his behest are a parasitic virus, gnawing on the soul of the country and hollowing out our values and beliefs.

They must be opposed and rejected at every front. This is not a time for “picking battles” and “keeping our powder dry” as the feckless Democratic Party has been chanting endlessly for decades. Trump’s sickness must be opposed and if they aren’t willing to do the job then they should be removed, either voluntarily or forcibly.

America should stand for freedom, liberty and justice. These are not negotiating positions. Either we are for these things or we are not. A nation like Ukraine must be supported and defended against tyrannical dictatorships like Russia – and increasingly, America. The country that once stood against the fascist Axis in World War II now operates on the opposite side of the ideological spectrum.

That dynamic has to change, or America simply dies.

— Oliver

Exclusive Kal-El Photo

In these trying times, everyone needs a dog on the desk.